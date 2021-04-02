Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

