PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $518,553.53 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $518,553.53 and approximately $851.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 220.4% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002604 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00285622 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,409,328 coins and its circulating supply is 44,160,725 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

