Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,494 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.47% of Performance Food Group worth $93,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

