Performance Food Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 671 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,190% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.