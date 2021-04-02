Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.25. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$8.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

