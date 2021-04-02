Perpetual Protocol Price Up 48.1% This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $10.07 or 0.00016902 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $219.52 million and $72.00 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00074181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00282589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00797125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00090016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

