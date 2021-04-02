Perpetual Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.54 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $211.54 million and $59.92 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $9.71 or 0.00016185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00063968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00332096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00759131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.