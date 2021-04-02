Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,106.44 ($40.59).

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06). Also, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 3,024 ($39.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,867.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,702.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

