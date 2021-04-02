Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Hits $1,756.04 on Top Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.51 million and $881.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,756.04 or 0.02950965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 887.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00662458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028162 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

PMGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 859 coins. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

