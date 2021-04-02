Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,838,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,696,187 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Pfizer worth $1,503,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 21,319,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.