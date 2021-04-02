Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0829 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $72,220.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,606,102 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

