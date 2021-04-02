Phantomx Price Up 904.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Phantomx has a market cap of $216,665.70 and $212.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 904.9% against the dollar. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.00416449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.90 or 0.04752601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

