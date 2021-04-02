Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.