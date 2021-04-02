Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,592 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,222% compared to the average volume of 215 put options.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.