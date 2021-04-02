PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0996 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $270,412.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 814% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.