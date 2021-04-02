Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0003

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Phoneum has a total market cap of $335,613.16 and $7,080.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,222.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,904,288 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

