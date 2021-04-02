Phoneum Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $311,963.88 and approximately $10,096.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 778% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,716,105 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

