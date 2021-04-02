PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits One Day Volume of $15,949.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $15,949.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00009373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.