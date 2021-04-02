Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.01. 944,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.04. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

