Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.80. 2,014,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.