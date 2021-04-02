Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $59,689.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007514 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

