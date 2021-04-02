Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:PTOCU) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 14,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 354,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

About Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

