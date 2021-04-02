Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $22,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26.

On Monday, February 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 895,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,130. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ping Identity by 52.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ping Identity by 95.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ping Identity by 112.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after buying an additional 370,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

