Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $572,859.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,490 shares of company stock worth $5,757,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ping Identity by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 895,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,130. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -323.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

