Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Lowered to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:PL opened at C$11.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The firm has a market cap of C$375.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

