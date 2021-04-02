Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

