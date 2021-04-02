Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.