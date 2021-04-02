Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 814,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 75,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

