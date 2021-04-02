Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

