Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $112.49 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

