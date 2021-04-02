Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 332,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 203,603 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

