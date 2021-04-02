Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NBHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

