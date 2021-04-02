Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

