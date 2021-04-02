Piper Sandler Weighs in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $526.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

