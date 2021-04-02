Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $54.53 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $114,917.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00282307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00077414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00098841 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

