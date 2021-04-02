Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.31 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and $100,030.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.00291361 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00106170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

