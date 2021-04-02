PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,100.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.60 million and $9,100.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,644,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

