PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $10,453.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,662,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.