Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Hits $200,651.05

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $200,651.05 and approximately $88.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,316.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.53 or 0.03590111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.09 or 0.00352502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.07 or 0.00989725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.00417459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.44 or 0.00435692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00285266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.