Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1.13 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,177.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.