PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.99 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $97.99 million and $1.79 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

