PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.56 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $115.56 million and approximately $174.65 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,676.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.30 or 0.00999220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00418878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00053286 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002124 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

