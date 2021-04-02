Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 19.6% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $4,698.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001353 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00126443 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

