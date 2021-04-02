PlayGame Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 286.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 920.9% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 879.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

