PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.85 Million

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 639.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.57 million worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 791.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

