Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $1,778.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.