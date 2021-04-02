PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE PHI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. PLDT has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.5882 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PLDT by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

