Plian Price Hits $0.0448 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $36.59 million and $2.63 million worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plian has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,027.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,731,706 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.