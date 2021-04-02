Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PLBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

