Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,887,938 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

Plutus PowerGen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus PowerGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus PowerGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.